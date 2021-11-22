4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $249,950

Your new home awaits with this beautiful contemporary style split foyer. This 4 bed 2 bath home is sure to impress you with it's custom kitchen! Newer deck walks out to your private oasis in your backyard. Nice wet bar in the basement rec room is great for entertaining. This home has new HVAC, new refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. You won't have to worry about the maintenance of leaves with professional gutter guards installed. Don't wait long to come see this home as it is sure to sell quick!