4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $250,000

Ranch homes with basements have become a one of the most sought-after homes available! This wonderful, maintained ranch style home is conveniently located to Interstate 81 and Hollins University, along with all the amenities that surround. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the main level. Windows and most doors have been replaced with more energy efficient products. Newer stainless-steel appliances and HVAC with air cleaner. Basement level is partially finished, boasting a nice guest area with kitchenette and full bathroom, or could even be used as an amazing home office (or two) away from the rest of the home. So many options! The unfinished area allows for space to expand, if desired. If you like your own small garden, there are two raised bed gardens and gardening shed just out the back door. The yard leads all the way down to a creek where a young Pin Oak tree that has been planted to have picnics there soon! This sweet home awaits new owners to enjoy.

