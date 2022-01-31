4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $255,000

Located in the Cave Spring School district, this 4-Level Split has lots of features, including new windows 3 months ago, fresh paint throughout most of the home, hardwood floors on entry and upper levels, new carpet in the den and lower bedroom, a large, mostly level backyard, plus a 2-car Detached Garage. The entry level has a living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to the carport. The upper level features three bedrooms & a large, full bathroom. The first level down from the entry offers a den with masonry fireplace and another bedroom with a walk-in closet & full bathroom. The basement level has the laundry, ample storage, a workspace & potential for more expansion. Lots of natural light and close to SWCo amenities. This home includes all appliances & a one year home warranty.