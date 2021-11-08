4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $262,000

Beautiful well maintained home located in an awesome location in Northwest Roanoke!! Nest smart home, open kitchen, dining area, and a spacious livingroom! Master bedroom with full master bath with oversized jetted tub and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the entry level. Beautifully finished lower level which includes a 4th bedroom with separate entrance, theatre room, office space or craft room, large laundry room with shelving and ironing board attachment for convenience! A GORGEOUS updated 3rd full bathroom that includes a vanity table, luxury oversized jetted tub and heated tile floor!!! Exterior features include beautiful mountain views, a large wrap around deck, equipped with a natural gas grill with natural gas line and cover! Updates include: