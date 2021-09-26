 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $264,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $264,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $264,950

THIS INCREDIBLE SPLIT FOYER IS MOVE IN READY AND IS YOUR GATEWAY TO BOTETOURT COUNTY WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE FREINDLY AND THE PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES ARE LOW! SO MUCH TO LVOE ABOUT THIS HOME. THE UPPER LEVEL WITH A LARGE KITCHEN, PLUS A FULLY ENCLOSED BACK PORCH AREA WITH A WOOD STOVE. GORGEOUS FULL BATH ON THE LOWER LEVEL SITS RIGHT OUTSIDE THE LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM. MAIN LEVEL FLOORING REPLACED IN PAST 5 YEARS AND LOOKS FANTASTIC! PLUD DID I MENTION IT'S ON A CORNER LOT? GET INSIDE, FALL IN LOVE AND GET TO KNOW BOTETOURT!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert