THIS INCREDIBLE SPLIT FOYER IS MOVE IN READY AND IS YOUR GATEWAY TO BOTETOURT COUNTY WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE FREINDLY AND THE PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES ARE LOW! SO MUCH TO LVOE ABOUT THIS HOME. THE UPPER LEVEL WITH A LARGE KITCHEN, PLUS A FULLY ENCLOSED BACK PORCH AREA WITH A WOOD STOVE. GORGEOUS FULL BATH ON THE LOWER LEVEL SITS RIGHT OUTSIDE THE LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM. MAIN LEVEL FLOORING REPLACED IN PAST 5 YEARS AND LOOKS FANTASTIC! PLUD DID I MENTION IT'S ON A CORNER LOT? GET INSIDE, FALL IN LOVE AND GET TO KNOW BOTETOURT!
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $264,950
