Welcome home to 3331 Valley View Ave. A 4 bedroom, 3 bath foursquare with numerous updates found throughout. Recently refinished hardwood floors are found just beyond the covered front porch in the foyer and follow you through the home. A front living room with tons of natural light, a dining area that connects to the brand new kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops, new subway tile backsplash, breakfast nook and office with full bath complete the entry level. Upstairs offers a primary suite with a brand a new tile surround and updated fixtures, 3 bedrooms and an updated full bath with new tiling and fixtures. Additional features include: covered carport, detached garage, new roof, new windows, newer deck, and fenced yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950
