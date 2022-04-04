 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $269,950

Welcome home to 3551 Meadowlark Rd! This 2,000 Sq-ft split level home is located within Penn Forest neighborhood. Offering 4 bedrooms plus office, and 2 full baths. On the upper level you will find the bright living room, roomy kitchen, and dining area with access to the back deck. The three spacious bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. Downstairs houses a large recreation room with gas long fireplace, office, updated full bath, and 4th bedroom. Additional features include: Zoned heating and cooling, a 3 year old roof, whole house humidifier, fenced in yard, back deck, whole house repainted 5 years ago, and a zen garden with solar powered electricity and amazing mountain views.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Goss: Morning planets race eastward

Our morning sky presents a good demonstration that the planets do indeed move, and that they all don’t move at the same rate, nor always in th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert