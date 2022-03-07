 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $273,000

Great home in SW Roanoke County. Entry level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, kitchen, dining room & den with gas fireplace & hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded light fixtures, dining room, den & master bedroom. Master bath has new vanity. Lower level offers upgraded family room with wood burning fireplace 7 4th bedroom. Roof replaced in 2020, tilt-in windows & A/C replaced in 2020. Fenced backyard offers large, covered patio, swing set & koi pond.

