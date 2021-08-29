4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $276,300

Put this fabulous home on your ''must-see'' list of you are looking for a super location close to all everything you want & need 10 minutes to downtown Roanoke but low Botetourt Co. taxes. Top rated schools, quiet neighborhood, private fenced back yard. Lots of extras including a screened porch, 2 decks, mature landscaping, plenty of parking. Located on a cul-de-sac. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling. Lower level 4th BR with ample closet & gas log fireplace could also be the perfect home office or family room. 3 full baths - one with whirlpool tub. Roof 4 years old.