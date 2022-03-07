 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,000

North County Move in Ready! Enjoy the cozy electric fireplaces situated in living room and family room. The open kitchen has a 6-foot butcher block island with dishwater and storage. The dining room is open to kitchen for entertaining. The lower level has large L-shaped family room and office or 4th. bedroom. Over 1800 square feet of living space with wood floors throughout the first floor, new carpet on lower level, large bedrooms. and master half bath. All situated on level lot with space to build a double car garage. Owner/Realtor

