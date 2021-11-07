4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $279,950

Fully renovated cape cod in the heart of SW City offers all modern amenities w/ character & historical charm. Main level has an open concept layout for entertaining, w/ full bath & laundry on the main floor it also offers 1-level living, if desired. Extensive recent updating include: new vinyl siding, roof & gutters, insulation, interior framing & drywall, all new plumbing, electrical, HVAC, driveway & patio, etc. 2nd floor was expanded & offers a new, larger layout. Also included in recent renovations are a brand new kitchen (cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, large island & all new appliances). Renovated full baths (new tubs/surrounds, flooring, cabinets, lighting, commodes, etc). Property offers an oversized yard & extends well beyond the smaller picket fence in backyard.