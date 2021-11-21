 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

This beautiful foursquare home in the Raleigh Court neighborhood is one you won't want to miss! Move in ready, refinished hardwoods, freshly painted, covered porch, and off street parking are just a few of the features this home has to offer! It is conveniently located to hospitals, schools, restaurants, shopping, and the interstate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert