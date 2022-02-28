 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

Spacious, solid brick ranch in a convenient Hollins location. This 4BR/3BA home has all the space you need inside and out. Great layout on entry with an eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living room with floor to ceiling windows, custom woodwork including built-in china cabinet, fireplace and easy exit to your deck/backyard. 3 bedrooms including the large master suite with his/her closets and en suite bath. The lower level features plenty of finished space including a living area, bedroom, office/workout space as well as tons of unfinished storage space. Gorgeous backyard space with gazebo, storage shed w/electricity, plenty of space to play, garden and relax. Home also has an attached 22x15 workshop that is great for woodworking or whatever your hobby may be.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Charges certified in Giles County domestic fatal shooting

Arthur Woodrow "Woody" Palmer, a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail, was slain at his Giles County home during the July 4 weekend last year. Mary Huskey Palmer of Narrows is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert