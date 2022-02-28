4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $284,950

Spacious, solid brick ranch in a convenient Hollins location. This 4BR/3BA home has all the space you need inside and out. Great layout on entry with an eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living room with floor to ceiling windows, custom woodwork including built-in china cabinet, fireplace and easy exit to your deck/backyard. 3 bedrooms including the large master suite with his/her closets and en suite bath. The lower level features plenty of finished space including a living area, bedroom, office/workout space as well as tons of unfinished storage space. Gorgeous backyard space with gazebo, storage shed w/electricity, plenty of space to play, garden and relax. Home also has an attached 22x15 workshop that is great for woodworking or whatever your hobby may be.