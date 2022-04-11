4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,000

Welcome home to 5024 Craun LN in the highly sought-after North Lakes neighborhood! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a total of 2,340 sqft. The Entry-level has its own private bedroom and bathroom, a large family room with a beautiful brick gas log fireplace. The upper level offers another spacious living room great for entertaining, a dining room, and your kitchen. A quick trip up a few more stairs leads you to an additional 3 bedrooms and a roomy bathroom. Enjoy several beautiful custom-built-ins throughout, hardwood floors, and updated luxury vinyl flooring. After touring the inside of this beautiful home head outside to your very own private oasis backyard newly privacy fenced and an extra-large 12 x 20 building. The pictures truly speak for themselves! What more could you need?