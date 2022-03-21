4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,000

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a new family. Large eat in kitchen which opens onto a extremely large covered deck with a lift for wheelchair access to second floor and also has a handicap ramp on front of house for easy access. Master bedroom has a walk in closet as well as 2nd closet and the 2nd bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet as well. The home features 2 fully remodeled baths, large eat in kitchen with island, french doors that lead to a covered extremely large deck for family enjoyment. This well maintained home has mostly replacement windows throughout, large level fenced back yard divided with 2 areas of fencing and a concrete patio outside of lower family room.