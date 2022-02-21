4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $289,950

Looking for a home with solid bones that needs some TLC to build sweat equity?! Look no further, this is the BEST deal in Roanoke County! Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a total of 3,128 sq ft. Full unfinished basement for future expansion, large rooms throughout, 1/2 acre lot, and a 2 car garage. Well-established neighborhood with highly sought-after school district. This home has a ton to offer and once restored to its glory is going to be a TERRIFIC family home!