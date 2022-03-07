4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $295,000

This wonderful, well maintained home has so much to offer. You'll be impressed with the beautifully stamped concrete walk & stoop. As you walk in, take notice to the newly painted walls & hardwood floors that give this home a tastefully, classic feel. There's plenty of room to spare with the main living area on the upper level and a family room, bathroom, & 4th bedroom/office on the lower level. Don't forget to check out the oversized laundry room which offers plenty of storage space. Picture yourself enjoying the long range mountain views on the oversized deck that leads down to the covered porch and fenced in yard. New roof in 2020, new HVAC in 2019, lower level carpet new 2022.