4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

A light-filled 2557 sq foot home with a professionally landscaped backyard, perfect for a larger family who wants to enjoy barbecues and the manicured garden outside. This huge, charming and updated home is offered at the excellent price of $299k and is being sold as-is. Hardwood floors throughout with a giant eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, large fridge and plenty of cabinet storage space. The kitchen opens to a bright family room surrounded by windows facing the spacious backyard. Central air throughout! Gas fireplace in the living room with a separate Tudor-style study. Central location has access to excellent Roanoke County area schools (Crystal Spring Elementary School, James Madison Middle School, and Patrick Henry High School.)