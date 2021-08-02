 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,000

This Lower Entry home in the Penn Forest neighborhood has much to offer. Open floor plan with Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Area, and Large Sunroom with lots of windows overlooking fenced yard. Kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. Primary Bedroom with full Bath, Tile Shower and access to deck. Entry Level offers Living Room with Gas Log Fireplace, 4th Bedroom, Office, 3rd Full bath, and Laundry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert