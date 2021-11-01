4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950

OPEN SUN 3-5.Great SW Co. /Penn Forest location w/ great schools. Custom built 4-level split offers great floor plan.. Beautiful screened porch and nice rear deck. Carport on kitchen level and garage on family room level. Long-term owner is downsizing and it's your opportunity. Upper 2 levels offer oak hardwoods- most covered w/ carpet. Kitchen features gas range and lots of custom cabinetry; also offers built-in seating. Gas hot water baseboard heat and central air.New architectural shingle roof in 2009, new vinyl siding with extra insulation, new shutters, new gutters and guards all in 2009. Newer insulated bay window in dining room.Built in bookcases. Seller prefers a 60 day closing. Inspections are welcome but no seller repairs. All systems are functioning.