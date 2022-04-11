4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $299,950

Welcome Home!! This beautiful 4 level split home offers 2200+ sq ft for your family! Conveniently located in North Roanoke County and mere minutes to amenities such as airport, golfing, shopping, restaurants and close proximity to I-81. Enjoy sitting on the covered patio overlooking a flowing creek and beautiful wildlife! This property sits on over an acre so you will feel secluded! This home offers plenty of room to grow with 4BR/3BA, laundry room and large Den. Also featured, is a large carport and 1 car garage! Come see it yourself!