4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $305,000

This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, is perfect for those looking for a completely updated home in SW Roanoke County and only 3 miles or a 6-minute drive from Cave Spring Corners. This home features an updated kitchen, 2 updated bathrooms, hardwood floors, new lighting throughout, replacement windows, 3 yr. old HVAC, 200-amp electrical panel, septic tank pumped within last 2 years and new well pressure tank. This home is truly MOVE-IN READY.