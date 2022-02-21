4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $310,000

Feel at home as you enter this South Roanoke County Ranch over Finished Basement. Updated with new water heater, carpet, flooring, kitchen countertops, cabinets, and backsplash allows you to just unpack & host a housewarming party. Multiple living spaces allow privacy and your very own space to retreat in. Whether it's enjoying the oversized formal living room with picture window, cozy den adjacent to the kitchen, or massive finished lower level with 2 sides to entertain or relax. Bedrooms are spacious in size and the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Back yard boasts a deck flowing into usable yard and wooded area ,just beyond, giving you the opportunity to view wildlife. This home has plenty of room yet feels cozy and inviting- it's the best of both worlds!