4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $314,900

Offers accepted thru 5:00pm on 4/03/2022. House sold as is. inspections welcome - for buyers information. Appliances convey as is. Welcome Home! Meticulously maintained four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial has been updated to include wood flooring on the entry level, updated entry level bathroom, etc. Large, eat-in kitchen with large pantry and sliding doors to extra large deck, where you can enjoy time with family and friends, or the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee and the beautiful mountain views. Entry level also offers a formal dining room, big living room. and large laundry room with storage. Upper level offers a large Owner's suite with a huge walk-in closet and full bathroom, and 3 other big bedrooms. Beautiful landscaping with lots of perennials.

