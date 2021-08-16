 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $319,000

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split foyer home which features many upgrades as high-end waterproof/scratch proof Coastline River plank flooring throughout main level with gray and tan tones, granite kitchen countertops with a granite island, stainless steel appliances, and a detailed backsplash. Finished lower level includes a family room with a bar for entertaining, 4th bedroom and full bath, spacious laundry room, and 2 car garage. Still a lot of summer left to enjoy the pool (can be used as salt water or chlorine), screened in porch, gazebo, covered patio and flat back fenced yard are all wonderful entertaining areas.

