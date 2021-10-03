Beautiful brick ranch situated on a great .41 acre lot within walking distance to Hidden Valley High School. Completely remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. New open floor plan with living room, dining, breakfast, and kitchen all flowing together. Breakfast area walks out to new tile patio. Dining area walks out to large sunroom with vaulted ceiling. In addition the entry level offers: Primary suite with updated Bath, 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms, 2nd updated full bath. The lower level offers: Large family room with gas log fireplace, remodeled bar with storage. 3rd newly finished full bath. Laundry room with large cedar closet. Large 2 car garage with tons of storage and work space. Extended driveway to rear allowing easy no stair entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $327,000
