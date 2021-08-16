4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

No interior pictures because the sellers are getting things together for a sale. At nearly 2,600 finished sf, this home is much bigger than most of the ranches in the area, adding a 4th Bedroom and Dining Room, which could both be used for multi-purposes. Tall ceilings in all rooms and cathedral ceiling in the Great Room. Lots of extras, back up generator, granite counters, upgraded beaded vinly siding. Beautifully landscaped all the way around. This home has been well maintained. Perfect for anyone wanting a one level patio home with plenty of space.