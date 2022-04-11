4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

Searching for the Perfect home!....Impeccably maintained & updated. Large lot at end of cul-de-sac, private back yard, near all amenities including shopping, schools, Rec Center, & easy airport/interstate access. WELCOME! The gathering/dining area are open & spacious. The eat in kitchen is bright, beautiful & efficient w/new marble counters, custom ''barn door'' enclosing huge pantry, white cabinets, new stainless appliances & access to large deck. A large laundry room w/sink & storage is conveniently located off kitchen. new flooring (luxury vinyl plank, tile & ceramic tile). New half bath. The ''Owners Suite'' has new upscale bath & walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are spacious & have great storage & large closets. This home stands apart w/a level lot and private rear yard