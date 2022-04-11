 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,950

Searching for the Perfect home!....Impeccably maintained & updated. Large lot at end of cul-de-sac, private back yard, near all amenities including shopping, schools, Rec Center, & easy airport/interstate access. WELCOME! The gathering/dining area are open & spacious. The eat in kitchen is bright, beautiful & efficient w/new marble counters, custom ''barn door'' enclosing huge pantry, white cabinets, new stainless appliances & access to large deck. A large laundry room w/sink & storage is conveniently located off kitchen. new flooring (luxury vinyl plank, tile & ceramic tile). New half bath. The ''Owners Suite'' has new upscale bath & walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms are spacious & have great storage & large closets. This home stands apart w/a level lot and private rear yard

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert