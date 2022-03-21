 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $339,000

Brick Ranch is South Roanoke with 4/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Two car attached garage, hardwood floors, patio, views, privacy. Home and appliances are being sold as-is. Inspections will be for buyer's information only. Seller to make no repairs. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information.

