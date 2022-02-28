 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $345,000

Well maintained, one owner home located in desirable Penn Forest, on a wooded private .31 acres. Front yard has a beautiful serpentine brick wall, mature trees & large welcoming covered front porch, patio and gardening space! This spacious four level floor plan comes well equipped, etched oak hardwood floors throughout. The main level includes the inviting large foyer, oversized living room, dining room with a window seat and picture window, kitchen and sunroom with quality doors and windows. The upper level has three bedrooms with a large master bedroom bath and a hallway bath, a soaking tub and pull down stairs to large attic storage. The lower level includes the 4th bedroom, 3rd full size bathroom, an oversized family with fireplace and built in shelving, laundry room and stairs to

