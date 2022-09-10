4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $349,950

NEWER 4 BEDROOM 2.1 BATH HOME Layout Creates Very Spacious Rooms. Hardwoods in the Foyer, Dining, Kitchen and 1/2 Bath, Ceramic Tile in the Master Bathroom and Shower . Luxury Vinyl Tile in the Full Baths and Laundry, and Carpet Bedrooms & Livingroom. Premium Tahoe Cabinets by Timberlake in the Kitchen and Granite Counter Tops Makes this Home Even More Beautiful and Great for Entertaining. Maintenance Free Exterior finish consists of Brick, Siding. .Buckland South is conveniently located in North Roanoke County and within minutes of the Roanoke Regional Airport, Shopping and Everything Roanoke has to Offer> This Home is Waiting For Your Personal Touch to Make It Yours!