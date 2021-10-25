 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $360,000

Enjoy the mountain views of this one owner classic colonial perched on a corner lot in the heart of Botetourt. This beautiful home features hardwood floors on the entry level with an open floor plan- great for entertaining. The second level has four spacious bedrooms with new carpet, a large master suite , a second large bath and laundry room. New hot water heater in 2018, New dishwasher in 2021. The views are spectacular from every room and the neighborhood is pristine.

