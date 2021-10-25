Enjoy the mountain views of this one owner classic colonial perched on a corner lot in the heart of Botetourt. This beautiful home features hardwood floors on the entry level with an open floor plan- great for entertaining. The second level has four spacious bedrooms with new carpet, a large master suite , a second large bath and laundry room. New hot water heater in 2018, New dishwasher in 2021. The views are spectacular from every room and the neighborhood is pristine.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLACKSBURG — Call it a moment of not-so-stunned silence.
As of Wednesday, the health department identified 44 cases with at least 26 hospitalizations and one death in the hepatitis A outbreak at three Famous Anthony’s locations in the Roanoke Valley.
Virginia Tech LB Dax Hollifield addresses fan base’s growing frustration with the team.
Some have improvised dwellings with rugs, furniture and potted plants.
Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
The Oregon company announced that it would be closing its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at the end of the year.
A federal judge put pointed questions Tuesday to an insurance company that has not paid a claim filed by Carilion Clinic, which says it lost m…
- Updated
As Syracuse celebrated the game-winning touchdown pass with 19 seconds to go, fans chanted "Fire Fuente."
Time running out? Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente not ‘going down that road’ after latest loss
A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.