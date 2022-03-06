 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $395,000

Beautifully remodeled foursquare in the heart of desired Grandin Village. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. It has a beautifully remodeled kitchen, updated bathrooms, and refinished wood floors throughout. The laundry is on the main level. The master bedroom has a dedicated bathroom and closet, as well as part of the attic finished with access from the master for an office or additional closet space. There is a covered patio and mostly privacy fenced back yard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying outdoor space. This home also has a detached garage and unfinished basement all located on a corner lot.

