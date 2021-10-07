 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $399,999

Charming four square style home with 4 bedrooms, plenty of storage, located in South Roanoke. Built in Bookshelves in living room, new custom blinds, plantation shutters, fireplace, 9 foot ceilings, mountain view from front porch, fenced backyard with patio, hardwood floors, detached garage. Walking distance to Crystal Spring Elem, Sweet Donkey Coffee, Fork in the Alley & Greenway. Close to hospitals, easy access to downtown, post office. Listing Agent related to seller.

