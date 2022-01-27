4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $40,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN NW ROANOKE! Two Story home that would make a great investment or rental property!
Across the Roanoke and New River Valleys, the weather remains quiet this week, but the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this …
Mark Coleman, 61, has suffered from frontotemporal dementia for nearly the past five years. The emotional and financial toll on his wife, Janet, and their two grown children has been beyond wrenching. Now, an old friend from Cave Spring Junior High is trying to help out.
A reporter for a West Virginia television station was filming a live shot when a car unexpectedly hit her. She got up and finished her report anyway.
For the second time, a federal appeals court has revoked a permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service.
Early idea is for about an inch or two in the Roanoke Valley by the time the storm moves away late Saturday morning, with maybe a little more in the New River Valley.
A movie featuring locations at Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.
ROCKY MOUNT — A push by a local militia to garner support from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors may be coming to a vote as early as ne…
What Virginia Tech's 2022 scholarship numbers look like with national signing day coming up
Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, filed a bill that would make it a misdemeanor crime for those who teach critical race theory and other such concepts.
The Virginia Court of Appeals has ordered a new look at the testimony in a Montgomery County sexual abuse case.
