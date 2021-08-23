4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $449,900

This spacious Contemporary home features vaulted ceilings, sunny kitchen, beautiful hardwoods and ceramic tile. Master Bedroom on the Entry Level (with private balcony) & 2 Additional Master Bedrooms upstairs. Double-decker, expansive decks (one screened) extend your living space to the wooded outdoors to enjoy the glorious mountain and downtown Roanoke views. Rec room opens onto screened deck overlooking the mountains and has electrical installed for a hot tub should you choose to install one. Lower level also features a red cedar sauna the current owner has never used, so it conveys in as-is condition, but looks brand new! This home is built as an oasis for relaxation! Plenty of parking and a double car garage. Very nicely made dog kennel with fenced area to convey.