4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $489,950

Welcome home to 4064 Southmont. Located within a private community surrounded by beautiful mountain views. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home provides just over 4,000 square feet of finished living space. The entry level offers an open concept floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, and hardwood flooring throughout the living area and bedrooms. The lower finished level houses a large recreation/living room, fourth bedroom, full bath, laundry, and storage. Additional features include: spacious outdoor deck area, patio and 2 car garage.

