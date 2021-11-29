Beautiful brick colonial single family home centered in the safe and prestigious Kingston Court community of Cave Spring. Situated at elevation in the neighborhood overlooking the Hidden Valley with East-West window orientation allows for beautiful mountain views and abundant natural lighting. Located in-district for all top-rated schools, yet equidistant from both major medical facilities in the region, you are within walking distance of HVHS campus amenities and have easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Main level features oak hardwood floors throughout with an open floor plan kitchen, updated maple cabinets, granite countertops, extended island, with newer stainless steel appliances (2015). Whether enjoying a beverage beside the wood burning fireplace, conversing on the semi-private
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $510,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Troops from Virginia will be deployed to Africa to provide a security force for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.
Interim coach J.C. Price will be remembered for his enthusiasm on the sidelines on this night, the way he poured his emotions into this game — and his words after it.
Virginia Tech uses big plays to take the lead and then holds on for the win win despite a late turnover.
"Dirty Little Deeds" is about a brooding widower who remarries a younger woman, who becomes suspicious about the circumstances of the previous wife's death. Its local locations include Rockledge Mansion, Grandin Village and other familiar sights.
Authorities say the Rollin' 30s Crips gang was responsible for drug dealing, robberies, assaults and the deaths to two young men in Roanoke.
The football head coaching vacancy at Virginia Tech isn’t the only one in Blacksburg.
NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's game against No. 25 Xavier tonight was switched today from ESPNU to ESPN2.
“I’ll fix you up,” Anne Faries sunnily assured customers for decades at Roanoke's Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee shop on Melrose Ave.
Demonte Rashod Mack was part of the Rollin' 30s Crips gangs, federal prosecutors say.
William Tyler Griffith, 28, of Dublin, was arrested early Wednesday.