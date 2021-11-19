Surrounded by beautiful homes in a wonderful & desirable neighborhood sits a gem of a home with luxury updates and sought after school district. Upon entry you'll notice the grand foyer with cathedral ceiling. Moving into the kitchen you'll see many updates, marble backsplash, and newer appliances. The kitchen area is an open concept flowing into the family room complete with a fireplace, a formal dining & formal living room off to the side of the kitchen. Upstairs you'll find newer hardwood floors throughout & completely updated bathrooms, master bath with large marble (not ceramic) shower, stand alone tub & double vanity. You'll love the large master bedroom with spacious closet. quality made bedroom set has the option to convey with the sale if the buyer chooses.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $519,950
