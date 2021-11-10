Gorgeous columns and a grand brick entrance will greet you as you pull up to this stately 4 bedroom 4 bath home. This home offers beautiful open rooms, multiple master suites, along with potential in-law quarters on the lower level with a walk-out to an in-ground pool! Mountain views await you as you entertain on the back deck and plenty of space to host inside as well! Office in the basement with multiple closets has been used as a 5th bedroom in the past.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $524,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal authorities say drug-addicted women were encouraged to live in the motels and work as prostitutes.
Battered and bruised Virginia Tech football team falls to Boston College
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
A Montgomery County Electoral Board member said Friday that human errors were made during the relaying of early votes.
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The 2021 Hokies have been through the stages. Hope, disappointment, determination, heartbreak, frustration.
How much did Nike charge Virginia Tech for the 1999 Vick throwback jerseys?
A dust-up over seating was at the heart of a bar confrontation that escalated into a shooting last year, according to details shared in court.
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
The problem has always been to identity the time frame when an elderly's person judgment has been so effected by the aging process that firearm possession must be restricted.
- Updated
US President Joe Biden reportedly shocked Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall by loudly farting during a reception at the UN Climate Change Conference.