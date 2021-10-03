4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $525,000

Beautiful all brick colonial in Cave Spring overlooking Hidden Valley with Valhalla Vineyards Winery capping your backyard mountain views. Centered in the safe and charming Kingston Court community, it is a social neighborhood for families and in district for excellent schools from (Cave Spring) Elementary to (Hidden Valley) Middle and High school, within walking distance to HVHS Campus amenities. Less than 3 minutes from premier grocery store and gas station with 4 pharmacies located within 4 minutes and easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway in only 10 minutes. Situated in a central social area equidistant from both major medical facilitates with local libraries, gyms, parks and playgrounds.