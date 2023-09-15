Welcome to 3019 Bancroft Drive! This spacious, 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is nestled on one of the few private, dead-end streets in South Roanoke with city and mountain views and boasts many features that will make you feel away - while just minutes to all of the amenities Roanoke has to offer.On the main level you will find a spacious living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, and dining area. The fully equipped kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. From the kitchen, step out onto the oversized back deck and take in the views. New decking was installed in 2021. Enjoy the lush canopy and shade in the summer and the view of downtown and the city lights in the winter!