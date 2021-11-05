Lovely home in Hunting Hills that is move in ready. You will enjoy relaxing on the large patio by the firepit or the screened in porch. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan and outdoor living areas are great for entertaining. Hardwood floors on both levels. Master suite has a fireplace and a walk in closet. Over $22,000 recently spent on new vinyl siding, shutters and screened in porch. Laundry room is on the upper level. Nice unfinished room in the basement is roughed in for a bathroom. Roof replaced 2015, Windows replaced 2009, Heat pumps replaced 2008, Gas water heater replaced in 2015, Refrigerator less than 6 months old.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurst is on the ballot today, seeking re-election against Republican Jason Ballard.
Officials have identified a total of 49 confirmed cases, including 31 hospitalizations.
Tyler Lee Foster was part of a group of would-be robbers who were met with gunfire that left one dead and another badly wounded.
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
Radford police video: Hurst was driving on suspended license, said election sign incident was ‘hijinks’
The delegate was not charged with anything but wasn't allowed to drive away since his license was suspended.
Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats after Election Day 2021, according to unoffi…
- Updated
Key play: Virginia Tech stops Georgia Tech's offense on a fourth and 2 from Virginia Tech’s 12-yard line in the fourth quarter.
- Updated
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
NASCAR's Denny Hamlin didn't exactly win new fans on Sunday in Martinsville.