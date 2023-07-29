PRE-CONSTRUCTION HOME NOT YET BUILT. The investment opportunity you've been waiting for has arrived! Perfect for off-site investors or those wishing to live in one side and profit from the other, this duplex offers multiple options! Each unit consists of 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a half bath on the main level. Open concept living awaits with a large kitchen, living room with fireplace, and dining/entertainment space. Lots of storage and the ability to choose your finishes with the builder to make the space as custom as you like! Conveniently located just minutes from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Riverside, and River's Edge park with a beautiful view of the Roanoke Star! This property won't last long, call today to add your touch to this new build!