 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $549,000

Renovated Mid Century in the Heart of South Roanoke. Original detail, privacy landscaping, finished basement with work area, master suite with privacy screened porch. Tons of light and fabulous open floor plan. A surprising amount of space and well appointed detail.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert