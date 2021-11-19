Four bedroom home located in convenient South Roanoke location with desirable floor plan. Open concept kitchen w/large granite island, stainless appliances & custom cabinets. The great room located off the kitchen features a custom barrel ceiling, large windows, custom built-in bookshelves & a gas log fireplace. Two additional fireplaces can be found in the formal living room and the lower level game room. Upper Level primary suite w/walk-in closet and tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms that share an completely updated full bath. Lower level has a screened-in area under the rear deck, which overlooks the private back yard. Laundry on the entry level. Hardwood floors and updated recessed lighting throughout. Tree lined sidewalk streets convenient to Roanoke Memorial Hospital & FBRI VTC.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,000
