4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $599,950

WELCOME HOME! Location, schools, privacy, cul-de-sac, primary bedroom suite on entry level... this home has it all! Entry level: Grand two-story foyer with wrought-iron stair rails, hardwoods throughout, living room, dining room, huge eat-in kitchen with tons of lovely granite counter space, breakfast bar, stainless appliances- kitchen opens to the NEW outdoor entertainment area built by WDR Land Designs featuring granite topped bar, built-in gas grille and Big Green Egg, gorgeous pergola, paver patio, lighting, fenced to keep the family and pets safe! Upstairs: Fantastic family/play/bedroom, three additional spacious bedrooms and split full bath! Basement: Studded, easily turned into theatre room, game room, in-law/teen suite w/ private courtyard! Plumbed for full bath! Tons of storage!