4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $624,800

This home was originally a custom builder's personal residence.You'll love walking up the brick entrance to an expansive front porch.It is a perfect place to relax & sip your tea or lemonade! It is located in a desirable neighborhood & school district.It is situated facing south in a cul-de-sac. It features an office near the front entrance, a mudroom with an entry from the porch, custom kitchen with granite & breakfast area, crown molding throughout, dressing area with his and her closets in the primary bedroom, soaker tub and shower in the master suite, 2nd master suite, living space upstairs for a play area or office,wet bar in the basement, 2 fireplaces, and lots of basement storage. The fenced yard & patio are great for entertaining. Make this dream home yours before it is too late