 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $630,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $630,000

4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $630,000

IS THIS HOUSE TOO BIG? 4750 SQUARE FEET PLUS 2000 SQUARE FEET OF DECKING. ENTRY LEVEL MASTER SUITE, 4.5 BATHS, 3 FIRE PLACES, WET BAR, LARGE STORAGE AREA AND WORKROOM, CENTRAL VAC, HOT TUB, SHED...UP DATES THROUGH OUT. LOW MAINTENCE 1 ACRE LOT. STUNNING RHODODENDRON AND OTHER BLOOMING PLANTS. ONE-OF-A-KIND CONTEMPORARY OFFERS PRIVACY AND YEAR-ROUND CAPTIVATING VIEWS FROM ALL LIVING AND OUTDOOR SPACES.PEAKWOOD DRIVE AT ITS BEST AT THE TOP OF THE RIDGE!IS THIS HOUSE TOO BIG...WHY DON'T YOU FIND OUT!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert