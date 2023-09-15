This beautiful home is in the Winnbrook Subd., conveniently located in the SW County area but with the feel of a rural setting. Open floor plan and 1 level living. This home has inviting details and many recent upgrades (see attached info). Kitchen remodeled, granite counters, newer appliances, beautiful bright sunroom. Main level owner's ensuite, plus 2 additional bedrooms, 4th bedroom on lower level, hardwood floors, screened porch, huge rec. room, deck and patio with tons of storage space. This home is sure to please your Buyers. A must see!!(Pipeline work in this area is for local gas upgrades not Mountain Valley Pipeline)